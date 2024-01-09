S&P/TSX moves down in late-morning trading, led by financials; U.S. markets also down

The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 9, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Weakness in financial stocks helped move Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 134.77 points at 20,940.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 236.58 points at 37,446.43.The S&P 500 index was down 15.41 points at 4,748.13,while the Nasdaq composite was down 25.66 points at 14,818.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.61 cents US compared with 74.78 cents US on Monday.

The February crude oil contract was up 95 cents at US$71.72 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down 50 cents US at US$2,033 an ounceand the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

