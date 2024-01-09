Taiwan’s defense ministry issues an air raid alert saying China has launched a satellite

A phone and watch that received an air raid alert is placed together for a photo in New Taipei City, Taiwan Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Taiwan’s defense ministry has issued an alert saying China has launched a satellite and urging caution. The Chinese reads "“Air Raid Alert. China at 15:04 launched a satellite, already flown past the southern air space, Citizens to be aware of safety. If any unidentified object is found, alert police and fire fighters to handle. National Defense Ministry.” (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 2:50 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 3:12 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s defense ministry issued an alert Tuesday saying China has launched a satellite and urging caution days before the island’s elections.

Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections Saturday that China has described as a choice between war and peace.

In English, the presidential alert sent to residents’ mobile phones cautioned there was a missile flyover.

The alerts went off in the middle of an international news conference by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. He clarified it was a satellite launch, told journalists not to worry, and proceeded with the news conference.

China views Taiwan, which is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off China’s east coast, as a renegade province that must come under its control.

The Associated Press

