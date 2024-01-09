US Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana, former VP Mike Pence’s older brother, won’t seek reelection

FILE - Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., listens during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Oct. 23, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pence, the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, that he will not seek reelection this year to a fourth term, becoming the latest House member to announce that they won't run for reelection. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 12:34 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 12:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana said Tuesday he will not seek reelection this year to a fourth term, becoming the latest House member to announce that they won’t run for reelection.

Pence, the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, announced his decision Tuesday morning in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, which did not give any indication why he had decided not to run again for Indiana’s 6th District seat.

His famous sibling had held the seat for 12 years before later serving as Indiana’s governor. Greg Pence was first elected in 2018 to the seat, which spans parts of central, eastern and south-central Indiana.

“In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was Ready to Serve Again. As a former Marine Officer, I approached the job with purpose. After three terms, I’ve made the decision to not file for reelection,” Pence said in his statement.

“For the remainder of my term this year, our team will continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services. To the voters in Indiana’s 6th District — it is a privilege and honor to represent you in our Nation’s capital.”

More than two dozen House members are seeking other office or retiring so far heading into the 2024 election.

On Monday, Republican U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon announced that he would not seek reelection this year to an eighth term to southern and western Indiana’s 8th District and will retire from Congress after 14 years.

Bucshon and Pence’s announcements mean four of Indiana’s nine congressional districts will be open heading into the November general election.

In January 2023, Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks announced that he would not seek reelection to northeastern Indiana’s 3rd District because he was running for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for Indiana governor.

The following month, Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announced she would not seek reelection to a third term representing central Indiana’s 5th District.

The Associated Press

