White House orders Cabinet secretaries to notify when they can’t perform duties after Austin illness

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, after their meeting about Israel's military operation in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP photo/ Maya Alleruzzo) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All rights reserved

By Seung Min Kim And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 1:57 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House chief of staff on Tuesday ordered Cabinet members or secretaries to notify his office if they ever can’t perform their duties, as the Biden administration, reeling from learning of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s surprise illness last week, mounts a policy review.

Jeff Zients, in a memo to Cabinet secretaries, directed that they send the White House any existing procedures for delegating authority in the event of incapacitation or loss of communication by Friday. While the review is ongoing, he is requiring agencies to notify his office and the office of Cabinet affairs at the White House if an agency experiences or plans to experience a circumstance in which a Cabinet head can’t perform their duties.

The memo comes after President Joe Biden and other top officials weren’t informed for days that Austin had been hospitalized and had turned over power to his deputy. A Pentagon spokesman blamed the lapse on a key staffer being out sick with the flu.

“Agencies should ensure that delegations are issued when a Cabinet Member is traveling to areas with limited or no access to communication, undergoing hospitalization or a medical procedure requiring general anesthesia, or otherwise in a circumstance when he or she may be unreachable,” Zients’ memo states. It also requires that agencies document when any such transfer of authorities occurs and that the person serving in the acting role promptly establish contact with relevant White House staff.

A copy of the memo was obtained by the Associated Press.

Austin, 70, went to the hospital on Dec. 22 for what the Pentagon press secretary called an “elective procedure” but one serious enough that Austin temporarily transferred some of his authorities to his deputy, without telling her or other U.S. leaders why. He went home the following day.

He also transferred some of his authorities to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks after experiencing severe pain and being taken back to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by ambulance and put into intensive care on Jan. 1. The White House was not informed he was in the hospital until Jan. 4.

Seung Min Kim And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

38m ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

updated

21m ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

21m ago

Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment
Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment. Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

38m ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

updated

21m ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

updated

21m ago

Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment
Suspect arrested in confinement, sexual assault of teen girl at downtown apartment

Toronto police have arrested a suspect in the confinement and sexual assault of a teenage girl at a downtown apartment. Police say the man held the 16-year-old in an apartment in the George Street and...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

18h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

18h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

18h ago

3:28
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews

Some members of Gen Z are being called "unprepared" for the working world. Plus, America's moon mission hits a snag, and the world's cheesiest pizza could plug your arteries. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

19h ago

2:30
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name
Torontonians overwhelmingly against 'Sankofa Square' name

Toronto residents are against renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Richard Southern with the results of a poll that also measures the popularity of Mayor Olivia Chow and other political leaders.

20h ago

More Videos