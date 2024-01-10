3-day union strike brings train traffic to a near standstill across Germany

Offices and shops inside the main railway station are illuminated in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kirsten Grieshaber, The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 3:18 am.

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing many of Germany’s train drivers started a nearly three-day strike early Wednesday in a rancorous dispute with the country’s state-owned main railway operator over working hours and pay.

Train travel across the country and in many cities came to a near standstill with commuters and other travelers struggling to find alternatives involving long-distance bus or car travel or flights.

State-owned Deutsche Bahn said only around 20% of its long-distance trains were running and commuter trains in cities like Berlin were also not in operation.

The GDL union’s strike on cargo trains began on Tuesday evening.

In the wage dispute, the GDL union had already called two previous warning strikes last year, which lasted a maximum of 24 hours in passenger transport. The current strike lasts until Friday at 6 p.m.

Deutsche Bahn had tried to legally prevent the strike until the very end, but on Tuesday night a court ordered that the strike could go ahead.

Late last month, members of GDL voted overwhelmingly to stage open-ended strikes in a bitter dispute.

In addition to pay raises, the central issue is the union’s call for shift workers’ hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 hours per week without a pay reduction, a demand for which employers so far have balked.

GDL argues that it would make working for the railway more attractive and help attract new recruits, while Deutsche Bahn says the demand can’t practically be met.

Germany’s Transportation Minister Volker Wissing called on both sides to return to the negotiating table.

“A way has to be found that both sides can get along with,” the minister told daily newspaper Bild. “That means talking to each other. I urge both sides to return to the negotiating table.”

However, union head Claus Weselsky said it was now up to Deutsche Bahn to present an improved offer.

If there’s no new offer until Friday, “we’ll take a break and go into the next strike,” Weselsky said in an interview on public broadcaster ZDF’s morning show after the start of the train drivers’ strike.

The train drivers’ strike coincides with an unrelated one-week strike by farmers who have been blocking city streets and highway access roads in parts of the country since Monday. They have snarled traffic with their tractors to protest against a government plan to scrap tax breaks on diesel used in agriculture and led to further traffic problems in Germany.

Kirsten Grieshaber, The Associated Press


Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

3h ago

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

8h ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

9h ago

Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way
Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto was hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that impacted the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A winter...

6h ago

