A dinghy carrying migrants hit rocks in Greece, killing 2 people in high winds

By The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 4:47 am.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 4:56 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two migrants were killed and eight were rescued in Greece Wednesday after a dinghy crashed into rocks in high winds on the island of Lesbos, local authorities said.

The incident occurred near the resort town of Thermi on the east of the island, facing the nearby coast of Turkey.

Authorities said a search has been launched for others believed to be on the boat but it remained unclear how many made it onto land.

Strong winds disrupted ferry traffic in many parts of Greece Wednesday.

Lesbos remains a transit point for illegal migration into the European Union despite rigorous patrolling by the Greek coast guard and the EU border protection agency Frontex.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

4h ago

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

10h ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

11h ago

Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way
Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto was hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that impacted the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A winter...

8h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

4h ago

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

10h ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

11h ago

Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way
Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto was hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that impacted the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A winter...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

10h ago

2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

11h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

15h ago

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.

15h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

More Videos