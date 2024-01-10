A North Dakota lawmaker is removed from a committee after insulting police in a DUI stop

Body camera video captured North Dakota Republican lawmaker Nico Rios using profanity and homophobic slurs toward Williston police officers and threatening to call the state’s attorney general during a DUI stop on Dec. 5, 2023, in Williston, N.D. Rios said he was leaving a Christmas party before the traffic stop. (Williston Police Dept. via AP)

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 5:57 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 6:13 pm.

A North Dakota lawmaker has been stripped of his committee assignment as calls have grown for him to resign after he blasted police with vulgar, homophobic, and anti-migrant language during a traffic stop in which he was arrested on a drunken driving charge.

In a letter requested by The Associated Press, Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor on Tuesday notified Republican state Rep. Nico Rios, of Williston, that he has removed him from the Legislature’s interim Judiciary Committee, effective immediately.

The House-Senate panel meets throughout the year and a half between North Dakota’s biennial legislative sessions. The committee handles studies of topics involving law enforcement and the legal system for future and potential legislation.

Lefor said he didn’t think it would be fair for law enforcement officers to testify in front of a committee of which Rios is a member.

Rios did not immediately respond to an email or text message for comment.

Lefor and state and local Republican Party officials called on Rios to resign after the Dec. 15 traffic stop. Lefor said Wednesday he still wants Rios to step down.

Rios has said he is “seriously mulling all aspects” of his future, and plans to seek help for issues with alcoholism, but he made no immediate plans to resign. He also previously said he takes responsibility for his “disgusting actions,” and apologized “to those I have hurt and disappointed,” including law enforcement officers.

Police body-camera footage requested by and provided to the AP shows Rios cursing an officer, repeatedly questioning his English accent, and using homophobic slurs and anti-migrant language. He also said he would call the North Dakota attorney general about the situation. He told the officers they would “regret picking on me because you don’t know who … I am.”

Rios has said he was leaving a Christmas party before police pulled him over. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of drunken driving and refusing to provide a chemical test. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Feb. 5 in municipal court.

Rios, who works in an oil field position involved in the hydraulic fracturing of wells, was elected unopposed in 2022 to a four-year term in the state House of Representatives. Republicans control the House, 82-12.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

1h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

57m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

3h ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

40m ago

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

1h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

57m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

3h ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

4h ago

1:19
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5% this year in Toronto. Budget chief Shelley Carroll explains the rationale behind the hike and breaks down how much it will cost the average household.

8h ago

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.
2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

More Videos