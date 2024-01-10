A veteran diplomat from Laos, the new ASEAN special envoy for Myanmar, embarks on inaugural mission

People clean the victims of airstrikes being shrouded in blankets at a building in Kanan village, Khampat town in Sagaing region on Sunday, Jan.7, 2024. Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on a village under the control of the pro-democracy resistance in the country’s northwest are reported to have killed at least 17 civilians, including nine children. (AP Photo)

By Grant Peck, The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 11:00 am.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 11:12 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — A veteran Laotian diplomat recently appointed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ’ special envoy to Myanmar arrived Wednesday on his first mission to the strife-torn nation, meeting with the head of the ruling military council and other top officials, state television MRTV reported.

Diplomat Alounkeo Kittikhoun faces the tough challenge of promoting the regional group’s peace plan for Myanmar to quell the violence between the military government, which seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, and an armed pro-democracy resistance movement that is assisted by ethnic minority fighting forces.

Almost 2 million people have been displaced by years of fighting in Myanmar, according to the U.N., and the 10-member ASEAN regional grouping is concerned that the destabilization could have regional consequences, including generating large numbers of refugees. Neither the military government nor its pro-democracy government foes have shown any inclination to compromise.

Alounkeo’s visit comes just ahead of a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers scheduled for Jan. 28-29 in Luang Prabang, the old capital of Laos. It is the turn this year of Laos to act as chair of the bloc, which includes Myanmar.

ASEAN has been seeking to implement a five-point consensus it reached on Myanmar just a few months after the army’s takeover. It called for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels, and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all concerned parties.

MRTV reported that Alounkeo’s meetings included discussions about the implementation of the five-point consensus, the military government’s efforts at providing humanitarian assistance and plans for the military’s promised election. Bilateral relations and Laos’ role as ASEAN chair were also discussed, it said.

Myanmar’s military government initially agreed to the consensus but has since made little effort to implement it, even as the country has slipped into a situation that U.N. experts have characterized as a civil war. Its stonewalling led fellow ASEAN members to block key leaders of the military government from attending major meetings of the regional grouping.

Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, all electoral democracies, are known to have taken a strong stand against any engagement that could be perceived as favoring the Myanmar’s generals’ claims to be the country’s legitimate leaders. Authoritarian nations such as Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos are less critical of the ruling generals, as is Thailand, whose military retains strong influence over security matters.

Some members of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement — Signatories, Ethnic Armed Organizations, a group established nine years ago to pursue ways of ending decades of armed conflict with the military, also held a meeting with Alounkeo.

MRTV reported they also discussed the five-point consensus and humanitarian assistance. However, since none of the seven groups that attended are currently at war with the military, the relevance of their participation for peacemaking appeared to be minimal.

It was not immediately known if Alounkeo would meet with Suu Kyi, who was arrested when the military seized power. The 78-year-old Suu Kyi is now serving a 27-year prison term in Naypyitaw after being convicted in a series of politically tinged prosecutions brought by the military.

The military government has refused to allow her to meet with any previous ASEAN special envoys, who came in turn from Brunei, Cambodia and Indonesia.

Alounkeo, 72, is a former minister in Laos’ prime minister’s office and has also served as his country’s ambassador at the United Nations.

Grant Peck, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

40m ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

9m ago

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

46m ago

Man dies in hospital after daylight shooting at Vaughan plaza; suspects sought
Man dies in hospital after daylight shooting at Vaughan plaza; suspects sought

A man in his 30s has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a daylight shooting at plaza in Vaughan last month. Officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Ansley...

15m ago

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

40m ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

9m ago

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

46m ago

Man dies in hospital after daylight shooting at Vaughan plaza; suspects sought
Man dies in hospital after daylight shooting at Vaughan plaza; suspects sought

A man in his 30s has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a daylight shooting at plaza in Vaughan last month. Officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Ansley...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

16h ago

2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

17h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

21h ago

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.

21h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

More Videos