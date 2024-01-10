B.C. hospital admissions break record as respiratory illness season nears peak

British Columbia's provincial health officer says respiratory illness season is expected to hit its peak within the next week. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks during an update at the legislature in Victoria on Thursday, March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 10, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 5:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s health minister says hospitals are dealing with a record number of in-patients as the province’s respiratory illness season nears its peak.

Health Minister Adrian Dix told a briefing that 10,435 people were in hospital as of Tuesday night, the most the province has ever seen, and many have respiratory illnesses.

Dix says it’s a “particularly challenging time” for the health system.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told the briefing that cases of Influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus are high across B.C. and are expected to peak in the next week or so.

She says COVID-19 cases are also showing signs of increasing in recent weeks with 219 people in hospital and 26 people in intensive care.

However, Henry says the respiratory illness season appears to be returning to patterns similar to periods before the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says influenza has contributed to the deaths of three children in B.C. in recent weeks and has seen outbreaks in at least two dozen long-term care facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

2h ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

33m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

1h ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

2h ago

