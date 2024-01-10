Court again delays racketeering trial against activist accused in violent ‘Stop Cop City’ protest

FILE - Atlanta police and construction personnel stand near damaged property at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County, Ga., Monday, March 6, 2023. The trial was delayed Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, for the first defendant among dozens indicted last summer under Georgia's anti-racketeering law on allegations related to protests against a planned police and firefighter training facility near Atlanta. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) © 2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By R.j. Rico, The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 2:45 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 2:57 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Georgia has again delayed the racketeering trial of a defendant indicted last summer in connection with protests against a planned Atlanta-area police and firefighter training facility.

Opening arguments had been expected Wednesday in the case against Ayla King, 19, of Massachusetts. King, who uses the pronouns they and them, is one of 61 people indicted under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, knowns as RICO. King is the first defendant to stand trial.

State prosecutors have characterized those behind the “Stop Cop City” movement as a group of “militant anarchists” who have committed numerous violence and vandalism against authorities and contractors linked to the project.

King faces a single charge of violating the RICO law, which carries a sentence of five to 20 years in prison although time behind bars is not guaranteed.

Prosecutors accuse the protesters of aiding and abetting arson and domestic terrorism. Authorities said King and 150 to 200 other masked demonstrators stormed the DeKalb County construction site last March, with some torching construction equipment and others throwing projectiles at retreating officers.

Activists have questioned authorities’ evidence because protesters were arrested at a music festival about three-quarters of a mile (1.2 kilometers) from the construction site and more than an hour after the demonstration. King’s attorney has said the teenager is “innocent of all charges.”

Wednesday’s trail was delayed because the defense argued that King’s right to a speedy trial has been violated. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams seated a jury Dec. 12, but postposed the trial by nearly a month due to the holidays, which she said would likely cause complications for many of the jurors.

Defense attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez objected to the delay and later filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that swearing in a jury wasn’t enough to meet the criteria of a speedy trial.

The judge rejected that argument but further delayed the trial because Jimenez said he plans to appeal. It is unclear how long that will take.

Georgia law says any defendant who demands a speedy trial has a right for it to begin within the court term when the demand is filed or in the next one, which ended last week. Trials for the other protesters charged are not expected before this summer, at the earliest.

Demonstrators and civil rights organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have condemned indicting the demonstrators and accused state Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, of levying heavy-handed charges to try to silence a movement that has galvanized environmentalists and anti-police protesters across the country.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other supporters say the 85-acre, $90 million police and fire training center would replace inadequate training facilities, and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers. Opponents have expressed concern that that it could lead to greater police militarization and that its construction in the South River Forest will worsen environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

R.j. Rico, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

47m ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

8m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

10m ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

47m ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

8m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

10m ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5% this year in Toronto. Budget chief Shelley Carroll explains the rationale behind the hike and breaks down how much it will cost the average household.

5h ago

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

21h ago

2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

22h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.
More Videos