Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said.

Authorities responded to the Queensway and West Mall area just before noon on Oct. 24, 2023, for reports of a sexual assault.

Police said the man approached a female victim and asked her to use a translator app to speak with him. The suspect stood close to the victim, extending his hand for a handshake, and as they were shaking hands, the suspect pulled the victim in closer and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators claim this happened on two other occasions on Nov. 5, 2023, in the Queensway and Islington Avenue area and on Jan. 9, 2024, in the Queensway and West Mall area.

It’s alleged the same man approached various women, asked them to use a translator app and sexually assaulted them. In the most recent incident, police said the suspect sexually assaulted as many as three separate women.

The man is described as 70-80 years old, with short grey hair and talks with a European accent. Police said he often wears a black toque, jacket, and blue jeans.

He also rides a grey Raleigh mountain bike with a red/black helmet.