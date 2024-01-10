Federal prosecutor in NY issues call for whistleblowers in bid to unearth corruption, other crimes

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams takes questions from reporters at a Q&A session at Federal Plaza Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) Peter K. Afriyie

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 6:53 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 6:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who presides over one of the largest and busiest offices of prosecutors in the nation in Manhattan, issued what amounts to a casting call for whistleblowers Wednesday in a bid to discover non-violent crimes his office doesn’t yet know about.

The prosecutor whose Southern District of New York staff in the last year won convictions in high-profile cases against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and a gynecologist who prosecutors said had sexually abused a “staggering number of victims,” launched what was labeled as the “SDNY Whistleblower Pilot Program.”

In the last 15 years, the office has successfully prosecuted numerous terrorists, mobsters, sex abusers and white-collar criminals, including Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, who admitted fleecing thousands of investors out of roughly $20 billion over several decades, and Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of sex trafficking in a case stemming from financier Jeffrey’s Epstein’s decadeslong sex abuse of teenage girls.

Williams said he was hopeful that a whistleblower might alert the office to “the next Madoff case” before the full harm had been done and at a time when prosecutors had not heard of it and it wasn’t known publicly. In return, he said, the whistleblower could earn a non-prosecution deal even if the individual had a minor role in the crime.

He said he hoped the program would “help us bring more misconduct to light and better protect the communities we serve.”

“This program, this new policy, the idea behind it is we’re trying to figure out what we don’t know,” he told reporters who cover the courts and meet informally with Williams at least once a year.

“There are plenty of people, I imagine, out there who have some exposure who are laboring under the anxiety that they’ve done something wrong and they don’t want to live in fear, who, if they hear about it, they end up giving us a call,” he said. “There’s a path for them.”

He added: “Our message to the world remains: ‘Call us before we call you.’”

Williams also announced that his office, which employs nearly 300 prosecutors, is adding the fight against fentanyl and public corruption to priorities he has embraced since he took up the post in 2021. Existing priorities include prosecutions over violent crime, corruption in financial markets and civil rights violations.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

2h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

2h ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

4h ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

2h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

2h ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

4h ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

2h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

2h ago

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

6h ago

2:17
Police release suspect photos in Durham murder case
Police release suspect photos in Durham murder case

Durham Regional Police are asking for help from the public help to find two suspects wanted in connection killing of a 30-year-old man who was shot in Oshawa last year. David Zura reports on the investigation.

6h ago

1:19
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5% this year in Toronto. Budget chief Shelley Carroll explains the rationale behind the hike and breaks down how much it will cost the average household.

9h ago

More Videos