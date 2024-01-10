Germany approves the export of air-defense missiles to Saudi Arabia, underlining a softer approach

FILE - A Eurofighter from the German Air Force Weapons School takes off for an exercise in Large, Germany, Friday, April 30, 2021. The German government has approved the export of air-defense missiles to Saudi Arabia, underlining a softening of its hard line of recent years toward arms exports to the kingdom. News of the approval comes after the foreign minister said on Sunday that Germany is open to delivering more Eurofighter jets, made by a multinational consortium in which Berlin is involved, to Saudi Arabia. (Bernd Wuestneck/dpa via AP, File)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has approved the export of air-defense missiles to Saudi Arabia, underlining a softening of its hard line of recent years toward arms exports to the kingdom.

Government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit on Wednesday confirmed a report by news magazine Der Spiegel that Germany’s Security Council, made up of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several other ministers, approved the export of 150 air-to-air missiles for the Iris-T air defense system at the end of 2023.

The government of then-Chancellor Angela Merkel imposed a ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018. It later made a conditional exception for systems developed jointly with other countries.

News of the Iris-T export approval comes after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday that Germany is open to delivering more Eurofighter jets, made by a multinational consortium in which Berlin is involved, to Saudi Arabia. The government had previously opposed doing so in Germany’s current parliamentary term, which is due to end in the fall of 2025.

In their coalition agreement in late 2021, the current governing parties said that they wouldn’t approve weapons exports to countries that are “demonstrably directly involved in the war in Yemen.”

Hebestreit said Monday that Scholz shares Baerbock’s position. He said the government had re-evaluated the impact of the so-called “Yemen clause” on Saudi Arabia in light of developments in that conflict.

He also pointed to what he called a “very constructive position” of Saudi Arabia toward Israel following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas and said the Saudi air force had shot down missiles fired toward Israel by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

A tentative cease-fire between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen’s exiled government has held for months despite that country’s long war.

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

42m ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

11m ago

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

48m ago

Man dies in hospital after daylight shooting at Vaughan plaza; suspects sought
Man dies in hospital after daylight shooting at Vaughan plaza; suspects sought

A man in his 30s has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a daylight shooting at plaza in Vaughan last month. Officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Ansley...

17m ago

