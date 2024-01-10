Greek prime minister says legislation allowing same-sex marriage will be presented soon

FILE - Two women kiss in front of a rainbow flag, the symbol of the gay rights movement, during the Gay Pride parade in central Athens, Saturday, June 14, 2014. Greece's center-right government will soon submit a draft law allowing same-sex civil marriages, despite reservations from its own lawmakers and the country's powerful church, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File) Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 1:03 pm.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right government will soon submit legislation allowing same-sex civil marriages, despite reservations from its own lawmakers and the country’s influential Orthodox Church, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday.

But he stressed that the proposed law would not extend the right to parenthood through surrogate mothers to same-sex couples — an issue that has divided Greek society.

“What we are going to legislate is equality in marriage,” Mitsotakis said. “We will remove any discrimination concerning sexual orientation in the issue of marital relationship.”

But, he added, “we won’t change the law on assisted parenthood. The idea of women who are turned into child-producing machines on demand … that is not going to happen.”

Several lawmakers from the right wing of the governing New Democracy party have expressed opposition to any overhaul of Greece’s marriage and parenthood laws to include same-sex couples.

Mitsotakis said in Wednesday’s interview with state-run ERT television that he would not force them to back the proposed legislation, seeking cross-party support to get it approved.

“I believe we will be able to secure the bill’s approval,” he said. “Some people will benefit considerably, in the sense that we will solve a real problem for them … Some people may disagree (with the law) but they do not stand to lose.”

Allowing same-sex civil marriage was a key campaign promise by Mitsotakis, who secured a second four-year term in a landslide election victory last year.

The issue gained further attention following the summer election of Stefanos Kasselakis as head of the main opposition Syriza party. Kasselakis, who married his male partner in New York in October, caused a stir by expressing the desire to acquire children through a surrogate mother.

Greece legalized same-sex civil partnerships in 2015.

The Orthodox Church of Greece has opposed same-sex civil marriage, arguing that it would create a legal obligation to eventually follow up with parental rights. It rules out religious marriages for same-sex couples.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

14m ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

0m ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

2m ago

Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review
Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review

Ontario craft brewers say the province needs to speed up a review of alcohol taxes because the current system is "stifling" the industry and could lead to breweries closing. The president of the Ontario...

15m ago

