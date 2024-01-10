Houston Texans owner is fighting son’s claims that she’s incapacitated and needs guardian

FILE - Houston Texans owner Janice McNair, enters with her son, Chairman and CEO Cal McNair before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. Court records show the owner of the Houston Texans is fighting efforts by one of her sons to have her declared incapacitated and have a guardian appointed for her. Janice McNair is fighting the guardianship proceeding initiated by one of her sons, Robert Cary McNair Jr. Attorneys for Janice McNair and her son Cal McNair, say the claims she's incapacitated are “drastic and unwarranted.” (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 4:17 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 4:42 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — The owner of the Houston Texans is fighting efforts by one of her sons to have her declared incapacitated and have a guardian appointed for her, according to court records.

The news of infighting among the family comes as the Texans, who won the AFC South this season, get ready to host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in their first playoff appearance since the 2019 season.

Robert Cary McNair Jr. filed his application for appointment of a guardian for Janice McNair, 87, in November with probate court in Harris County, where Houston is located. The application, which details his reasons for why he is seeking to have her declared incapacitated, was temporarily sealed last month by a judge.

In court documents filed last month, attorneys for Janice McNair and her son Cal McNair, who is chairman and CEO of the Texans, said the McNairs were “shocked” by Cary McNair’s “drastic and unwarranted measures of alleging his mother is incapacitated, seeking to terminate her rights, and appoint himself as her guardian to control her personal, financial, and medical decisions. Ms. McNair and Cal are firmly against any allegation or implication that Ms. McNair is incapacitated or needs a guardianship.”

In a two-page affidavit, Janice McNair, who became the principal owner of the Texans after her husband, Robert “Bob” McNair, died in 2018, asked that all court records in the case be sealed to protect her confidential personal, financial and medical information.

“The details of this family dispute becoming public will have a serious impact on the Texans,” she said. “It will create a needless and baseless media stir regarding the ownership and direction of the Texans, thereby negatively affecting our employees, business partners and the team.”

Judge Jerry Simoneaux held a hearing Tuesday on the request to seal the records and on Wednesday issued an order asking for additional information before making a final ruling. The judge kept Cary McNair’s guardianship application temporarily sealed.

Attorneys for Janice McNair, Cal McNair and Cary McNair did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday. Texans spokesman Omar Majzoub said the team had no comment on the situation.

___

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on X, formerly Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

2h ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

39m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

1h ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

2h ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

39m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

1h ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

3h ago

1:19
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5% this year in Toronto. Budget chief Shelley Carroll explains the rationale behind the hike and breaks down how much it will cost the average household.

6h ago

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

23h ago

2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

23h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

More Videos