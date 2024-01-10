Veteran sports and broadcast executive Keith Pelley chosen as MLSE’s new boss: source

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment has settled on Keith Pelley, chief executive of golf’s DP World Tour and former president of Rogers Media, as its new president and CEO, according to a source.

The source was granted anonymity because the formal announcement has yet to be made. The appointment was first reported by TSN.

Pelley succeeds Michael Friisdahl, who left in February 2022 to take over as executive chairman of Signature Aviation, a British-based multinational aviation services company. Friisdahl had been in charge since December 2015.

Chief financial officer Cynthia Devine has served as MLSE’s interim president and CEO during the search for Friisdahl’s successor.

MLSE declined to comment on the new appointment.

Pelley was put in charge of over the European Golf Tour, now known as the DP World Tour, in the summer of 2015.

Before taking over Rogers Media in September 2010, he served as president of Canada’s Olympic broadcast media consortium, president and CEO of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts and president of TSN.

MLSE owns the NHL Leafs, NBA Raptors, AHL Marlies, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and the Argonauts.

MLSE’s owners include Bell Media, Rogers, and Toronto sports executive Larry Tanenbaum.

Rogers is the parent company of this website.