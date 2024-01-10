Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband arrested on charges stemming from restaurant incident

By Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 12:24 pm.

DENVER (AP) — The ex-husband of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was arrested on misdemeanor charges stemming from an apparent altercation with her at a Colorado restaurant, police said Wednesday.

Authorities would not say whether Lauren Boebert could also face charges in Saturday’s incident in the town of Silt. Police Chief Mike Kite said the investigation is still continuing but he hopes it will be wrapped up soon.

Jayson Boebert was arrested Tuesday for third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct in connection with the restaurant incident, Kite said, along with other charges pursued by county authorities. He was released the same day, according to jail records.

Jayson Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear what happened at the Miner’s Claim restaurant but Boebert’s campaign released a statement Sunday in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Jayson Boebert did not respond to earlier requests for comment from The Associated Press but previously told The Denver Post that he called police on Sunday morning to say he didn’t want to press charges.

“I don’t want nothing to happen,” Jayson Boebert said. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

Boebert, a Republican who has served two terms in the U.S. House representing the western side of Colorado, announced on Dec. 27 that she was switching congressional districts this year to run for a seat representing the eastern side of the state. The seat is open with the retirement of Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck.

In her current district, Boebert likely would have faced a Democratic challenger who nearly defeated her in the 2022 general election and who has far outraised her.

In September, Boebert and a guest were kicked out of a musical performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver after guests complained they were vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. She later apologized.

In her relatively short time in Washington, Boebert built a national profile and has aligned with the extreme right wing of the GOP. Her assertive style has grabbed headlines, most famously when she heckled President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address.

Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

