Man dies after he was found unresponsive in cell at problem-plagued jail in Atlanta

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Michael Anthony Holland, a man who was being held at the problem-plagued Fulton County Jail, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell, authorities said. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback, File)

Posted January 10, 2024 3:09 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who was being held at the problem-plagued Fulton County Jail in Atlanta died Wednesday at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell, authorities said.

A jail officer doing a security round found Michael Anthony Holland, 36, in his cell early Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Jail staff attempted unsuccessfully to revive Holland, who was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Atlanta police will investigate the death, and the county medical examiner’s office will do an autopsy, the release says.

Holland was arrested by East Point police booked into the jail on May 4 on charges of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by the use of threats or violence, the release says. He was being held on $55,000 bond.

The Justice Department’s civil rights division last year announced an investigation into jail conditions in Fulton County, citing violence, filthy conditions and the death of a man whose body was found covered in insects last year. Ten people died in Fulton County custody last year, according to the sheriff’s office.

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

48m ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

9m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

11m ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

1h ago

