Nepal’s star cricket player is sentenced to 8 years in prison for rape and ordered to pay fine

By The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 7:17 am.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 7:26 am.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s star cricket player and former captain of the national team was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday for rape and ordered to pay a fine.

The Kathmandu District Court judge issued the sentence for Sandeep Lamichhane. He has the next 100 days to make an appeal.

Lamichhane’s attorneys were not available for comment, but local news reports said they were likely to appeal.

Court official Chandra Prasad Panthi told reporters that Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal also ordered Lamichhane to pay 300,000 rupees ($2,250) as a fine and another 200,000 rupees ($1,500) to the victim as compensation.

The victim said she was sexually assaulted on Aug. 21, 2022. Lamichhane was arrested soon afterward and spent time in jail before being allowed out on bail while the case was heard in court.

The courts also allowed him to play matches.

The identity of the victim has been kept confidential.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

8h ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

34m ago

'Completely B.S.': Raptors' Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers
'Completely B.S.': Raptors' Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers

The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers went toe-to-toe in a thrilling back-and-forth game but foul calls were ultimately too much for the road team to overcome. The Raptors lost by a single point,...

2h ago

Ontario tourism sector facing difficulty with drier winter start, other issues: advocates
Ontario tourism sector facing difficulty with drier winter start, other issues: advocates

The Ontario winter tourism sector has been dealing with drier weather, inflation, COVID-19 business loan repayments and staffing shortages.

12h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

8h ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

34m ago

'Completely B.S.': Raptors' Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers
'Completely B.S.': Raptors' Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers

The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers went toe-to-toe in a thrilling back-and-forth game but foul calls were ultimately too much for the road team to overcome. The Raptors lost by a single point,...

2h ago

Ontario tourism sector facing difficulty with drier winter start, other issues: advocates
Ontario tourism sector facing difficulty with drier winter start, other issues: advocates

The Ontario winter tourism sector has been dealing with drier weather, inflation, COVID-19 business loan repayments and staffing shortages.

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

13h ago

2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

14h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

18h ago

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.

18h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

More Videos