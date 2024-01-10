Nova Scotia fourth province to sign detailed health accord with Ottawa

Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson attends a news conference in Halifax, Wednesday, Feb.2, 2023. Nova Scotia is the fourth province to sign a new health accord with the federal government, which will see Ottawa send $355 million east to improve access to health care.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Government **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 10, 2024 1:37 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 1:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Nova Scotia is the fourth province to sign a new health accord with the federal government, with Ottawa sending $355 million to improve access to health care.

British Columbia was the first to sign a one-on-one deal with the federal government in October, followed by Prince Edward Island and Alberta just before Christmas.

The deals are part of a new health accord Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered to premiers early last year, after provinces demanded Ottawa help address a health-care crisis including a shortage of health workers and overwhelmed hospitals.

The federal government said Nova Scotia plans to use the money to make sure 88 per cent of people in the province have access to primary care, by expanding clinic hours in rural communities and introducing mobile health services and virtual urgent care. 

Another key element of the deal is to make patient records more available by creating a single provincial health-records system.

Accessible patient records are central to Ottawa’s plans to improve health data collection across the country. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

14m ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

1m ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

3m ago

Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review
Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review

Ontario craft brewers say the province needs to speed up a review of alcohol taxes because the current system is "stifling" the industry and could lead to breweries closing. The president of the Ontario...

15m ago

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

14m ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

1m ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

3m ago

Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review
Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review

Ontario craft brewers say the province needs to speed up a review of alcohol taxes because the current system is "stifling" the industry and could lead to breweries closing. The president of the Ontario...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5% this year in Toronto. Budget chief Shelley Carroll explains the rationale behind the hike and breaks down how much it will cost the average household.

3h ago

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

20h ago

2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

20h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.
More Videos