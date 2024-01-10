NYC issues vacate orders to stabilize historic Jewish sites following discovery of 60-foot tunnel

Hasidic Jewish students observe as law enforcement establishes a perimeter around a breached wall in the synagogue that led to a tunnel dug by students, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. A group of Hasidic Jewish worshippers were arrested amid a dispute over a secret tunnel built beneath a historic Brooklyn synagogue, setting off a brawl between police and those who tried to defend the makeshift passageway. (Bruce Schaff via AP)

By Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 9:08 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 9:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York building officials have issued emergency work orders to stabilize a historic synagogue and its neighboring structures after an illicit underground tunnel was discovered at the sanctuary earlier this week.

An investigation by the city’s Department of Buildings uncovered a tunnel that was 60-foot-long (18.3 meter), 8-foot-wide (2.4 meter) and 5-foot-high (1.5 meter) located underneath the global headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, an important Jewish site. It extends under several buildings in the vicinity.

“As a result of this extensive investigation, we have issued emergency work orders to stabilize the buildings above the tunnel, vacate orders in parts of the buildings to ensure occupant safety, and enforcement actions against the property owners for the illegal work,” Andrew Rudansky, a spokesperson for the buildings department, said in an email to The Associated Press.

The property is a deeply revered site that each year receives thousands of visitors, including international students and religious leaders. Its Gothic Revival facade, immediately recognizable to adherents of the Chabad movement, has inspired dozens of replicas across the world.

Officials and locals said young men in the community recently built the tunnel in secret. When the group’s leaders tried to seal it off Monday, supporters of the tunnel staged a protest that turned violent as police moved in to make arrests.

A spokesperson for the buildings department said the tunnel did not have approval and permits from the city. City inspectors found dirt, tools and debris inside.

Rabbi Motti Seligson, a spokesperson for Chabad, characterized the tunnel as a rogue act of vandalism committed by a group of misguided young men, and condemned the “extremists who broke through the wall to the synagogue, vandalizing the sanctuary, in an effort to preserve their unauthorized access.”

Those who supported the tunnel, meanwhile, said they were carrying out an “expansion” plan long envisioned by the former head of the Chabad movement, Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Rundansky, of the building department, said the excavation work to create the tunnel caused structural issues at two single-story buildings, resulting in orders to partially vacate them for safety reasons.

The agency also issued a full vacate order at a two-story brick building behind the synagogue. Seligson said the building, which houses offices and a lecture hall, had been vacated prior to the city’s order.

There was inadequate and rudimentary shoring used in the tunnel, the investigation found, as well as in basement-level wall openings created in adjacent buildings.

The owners of the buildings have already engaged an architect, engineer and contractor to do the needed work, Rudansky said.

The department has also cited the synagogue for the illegal excavation work that created the tunnel, he said.

Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

4h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

4h ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

57m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after brief escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after brief escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's short vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said made...

55m ago

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

4h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

4h ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

57m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after brief escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after brief escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's short vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said made...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

4h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

4h ago

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

7h ago

2:17
Police release suspect photos in Durham murder case
Police release suspect photos in Durham murder case

Durham Regional Police are asking for help from the public help to find two suspects wanted in connection killing of a 30-year-old man who was shot in Oshawa last year. David Zura reports on the investigation.

8h ago

1:19
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5% this year in Toronto. Budget chief Shelley Carroll explains the rationale behind the hike and breaks down how much it will cost the average household.

11h ago

More Videos