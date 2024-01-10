Police arrest a third person in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police on Wednesday arrested a third person in connection with the killings of an 18-year-old pregnant Texas woman and her boyfriend, who were reported missing before Christmas and found fatally shot days later in a San Antonio parking lot.

Authorities said Myrta Romanos, 47 was taken into custody and is facing felony charges that include evidence tampering and destroying or concealing a human corpse, according to Bexar County records. Authorities said they believe Romanos is the stepmother of a man charged with killing Savanah Nicole Soto and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra.

The records did not list an attorney for Romanos, and phone calls to numbers matching her address were either disconnected or went to a voice mailbox that was full.

The arrest comes two weeks after the bodies of Soto and Guerra were discovered in a car in the parking lot of a San Antonio apartment complex. Both had gunshot wounds to the head. Authorities have previously said the deaths appeared to be the result of a drug deal.

Soto’s family has said she was a week overdue to deliver her baby and had been scheduled to have an induced labor when she went missing.

Christopher Preciado, 19, was arrested earlier this month and charged with capital murder. His father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was also arrested at that time and charged with abusing and helping to destroy or conceal a corpse. Neither have yet entered a plea and court records Wednesday showed both were awaiting indictment, with court hearings set for February.

The Associated Press