Regulators are set to decide whether to OK a new bitcoin fund. Here’s what investors need to know

By Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 10:08 am.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 10:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are soon expected to decide whether to approve the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, a development that could thrust the once niche and nerdy corner of the internet even further into the financial mainstream.

The regulatory greenlight has been anticipated for several months and the price of bitcoin has jumped about 70% since October.

In a twist perhaps appropriate for the unpredictable crypto industry, a fake tweet from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s account on X Tuesday stated that trading of bitcoin ETFs had been approved.

It had not.

The price of bitcoin swung higher, and then sank when the SEC said no approval had been granted and its account had been hacked.

Here are some things to know about bitcoin ETFs.

WHY ALL THE EXCITEMENT OVER A BITCOIN ETF?

An exchange traded fund, or ETF, is an easy way to invest in something or a group of things, like gold or junk bonds, without having to buy the things themselves. Unlike traditional mutual funds, ETFs trade like stocks, which means they can be bought and sold throughout the day.

Since the inception of bitcoin, anyone wanting to own one would have to buy it. That in turn would mean either having to learn what a cold wallet is or having to open an account at a crypto trading platform like Coinbase or Binance.

A spot bitcoin ETF could open the door to many new investors who don’t want to take such extra steps.

The price of bitcoin has already soared in anticipation of the SEC’s approval, with bitcoin trading at $45,280 Wednesday, up from around $27,000 in mid-October. The price had sunk as low as $16,000 in November of 2022 following the bankruptcy of the crypto exchange FTX.

HOW WOULD THE ETF WORK?

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) has already been trading since 2021, but it holds futures related to bitcoin, not the cryptocurrency itself.

The new bitcoin ETF will perform like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), which allows anyone to invest in gold without having to find someplace to store a bar or having to protect it. It’s the same reason some people invest in the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which lets investors simply buy one thing instead of the more than 1,000 low-quality bonds that make up the index.

HOW MANY BITCOIN ETFS COULD THERE BE?

The SEC has received applications for 11 bitcoin ETFs. The deadline to approve the application from a joint venture including Ark Investments is Wednesday, but the agency could conceivably approve or reject all 11 on the same day, or take action that’s somewhere in the middle.

WHAT ARE THE DISADVANTAGES OF AN ETF?

Longtime crypto fans might object. Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin were created in part due to mistrust of the traditional financial system. Wall Street would become an intermediary between investors and cryptocurrency in the case of ETFs.

ETFs also charge fees, though they tend to be relatively low compared with the overall financial industry. These fees are shown through what’s called the expense ratio, which indicates how much of a fund’s assets the ETF will take each year to cover its costs.

WHEN IS IT BETTER TO HOLD ACTUAL BITCOIN?

An ETF will not put actual cryptocurrency into investors’ accounts, meaning that they cannot use it. Also, an ETF would not provide investors with the same anonymity that crypto does, one of the big draws for many crypto investors.

Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

42m ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

11m ago

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

48m ago

Man dies in hospital after daylight shooting at Vaughan plaza; suspects sought
Man dies in hospital after daylight shooting at Vaughan plaza; suspects sought

A man in his 30s has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a daylight shooting at plaza in Vaughan last month. Officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Ansley...

16m ago

