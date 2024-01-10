Sentencing postponed again for Mississippi police officers who tortured two Black men

This combination of photos shows, from top left, former Rankin County sheriff's deputies Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield appearing at the Rankin County Circuit Court in Brandon, Miss., Aug. 14, 2023. A federal judge has, for the second time, postponed sentencing for six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to a long list of state and federal charges for torturing two Black men. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

By Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 1:33 pm.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 1:42 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has, for the second time, postponed sentencing for six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to a long list of state and federal charges for torturing two Black men.

Sentencing had been set to begin on Jan. 16, but a court hearing schedule shows that U.S. District Judge Tom Lee has pushed back sentencing to March 19. In October, he granted motions from some of the former officers to delay sentencing after their attorneys said they needed more time to evaluate sentencing reports and prepare objections.

The men admitted in August to subjecting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture. In a January 2023 episode, a group of six officers burst into a home without a warrant and assaulted Jenkins and Parker with stun guns, a sex toy and other objects, prosecutors said in court, reading a lengthy description of the abuse.

After a mock execution went awry when Jenkins was shot in the mouth, they devised a coverup that included planting drugs and a gun. False charges stood against Jenkins and Parker for months.

The conspiracy unraveled after one officer told the sheriff he had lied, leading to confessions from the others.

Former Rankin County sheriff’s Deputies Brett McAlpin, Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Jeffrey Middleton and Daniel Opdyke, and former Richland city police Officer Joshua Hartfield, who was off duty during the assault, pleaded guilty to numerous federal and state charges, including assault, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

They agreed to prosecutor-recommended sentences ranging from five to 30 years, although the judge isn’t bound by that agreement. Time served for separate convictions at the state level will run concurrently with the potentially longer federal sentences.

The charges followed an investigation by The Associated Press that linked some of the deputies to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 that left two dead and another with lasting injuries.

Prosecutors say some of the officers called themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their willingness to use excessive force and cover up attacks.

____

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.

Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

14m ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

0m ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

3m ago

Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review
Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review

Ontario craft brewers say the province needs to speed up a review of alcohol taxes because the current system is "stifling" the industry and could lead to breweries closing. The president of the Ontario...

15m ago

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

14m ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

0m ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

3m ago

Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review
Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review

Ontario craft brewers say the province needs to speed up a review of alcohol taxes because the current system is "stifling" the industry and could lead to breweries closing. The president of the Ontario...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike
Toronto budget chief announces 10.5% tax hike

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5% this year in Toronto. Budget chief Shelley Carroll explains the rationale behind the hike and breaks down how much it will cost the average household.

3h ago

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

20h ago

2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

20h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.
More Videos