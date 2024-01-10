‘Completely B.S.’: Raptors’ Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers

Darko Rajakovic
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic calls instructions to his players during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 10, 2024 5:56 am.

The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers went toe-to-toe in a thrilling back-and-forth game but foul calls were ultimately too much for the road team to overcome.

The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131, but the Lakers had a 36-13 edge in free throw opportunities.

After the game, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic made his displeasure with the officiating known. Rajakovic was especially upset with the imbalance of calls in the fourth quarter when the Lakers held a 23-2 foul differential, the largest discrepancy in a quarter all season.

“What happened tonight was completely B.S. Shame for the refs,” Rajakovic said. “To allow 23 free throws for them and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter… how to play the game? I understand respect for all-stars but we have all-stars too.”

“How’s it possible Scottie Barnes, who is an all-star calibre player in this league, he goes every single time to the rim with force and trying to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls and he gets two free throws for the whole game?” Rajakovic said. “How’s that possible? How you’re gonna explain it to me? They have to win tonight? If that’s if that’s the case, just let us know so we don’t show up for the game. Just give them a win.”

Rajakovic would add that he remains frustrated with the way the officials have not called fouls in favour of Barnes all season.

“This is not happening for the first time for us. Scottie Barnes is going to be an all-star, he is going to be the face of this league,” Rajakovic explained. “What’s happening over here during the whole season, I have been holding it back. It’s complete crap.”

The one call that appeared to be a big turning point was a Flagrant 1 call on Immanuel Quickley late in the fourth quarter.

As Quickley attempted to shoot the ball, his elbow made contact with Cam Reddish. The officials reviewed the play and determined that Quickley’s elbow made contact with Reddish “with speed” leading to a Flagrant 1 foul being called.

Reddish would be awarded two free throws but the Raptors would lose Quickley for the final stretch after he picked up his sixth foul of the game.

Many found the call controversial considering Quickley was attempting to make a basketball move and did not intend to foul Reddish.

The newly acquired point guard finished the game with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Raptors also have past history with Ben Taylor, who was the head official that made the call on Quickley.

Back on March 9, 2023, former Raptors guard Fred VanVleet called out Taylor after he was given a technical foul and proceeded to call out the official in an expletive-filled rant after the game. In that game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto went to the free-throw line 14 times while the Clippers had 31 free-throw attempts.

