Man dies in hospital after daylight shooting at Vaughan plaza; suspects sought

Police are investigating after a man was shot at a plaza in Vaughan
Police are investigating after a man was shot at a plaza in Vaughan on Sat. Dec. 23, 2023. The victim died of his injuries on Jan. 7. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 10, 2024 11:04 am.

A man in his 30s has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a daylight shooting at plaza in Vaughan last month.

Officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Ansley Grove Road, west of Weston Road, to reports of shots being fired.

Police found a man with gunshots wounds outside of a store in the area. The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim died from his injuries on Sunday. He was been identified as 34-year-old Robert Hinn from Vaughan.

Police say they are looking for at least two suspect who fled the are in a dark-coloured SUV. The shooter is described as male who was wearing all dark clothing and a dark face mask.

No description of the other suspect has been released.

Investigators are calling the incident a targeted shooting and add there is no threat to public safety.

Any witnesses or people who may have dashcam footage of the area are being asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

40m ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

9m ago

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

46m ago

'Completely B.S.': Raptors' Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers
'Completely B.S.': Raptors' Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers

The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers went toe-to-toe in a thrilling back-and-forth game but foul calls were ultimately too much for the road team to overcome. The Raptors lost by a single point,...

5h ago

