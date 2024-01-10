Man dies in hospital after daylight shooting at Vaughan plaza; suspects sought

A man in his 30s has died of his injuries and a homicide investigation is underway after a daylight shooting at plaza in Vaughan last month.

Officers were called to the area of Highway 7 and Ansley Grove Road, west of Weston Road, to reports of shots being fired.

Police found a man with gunshots wounds outside of a store in the area. The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim died from his injuries on Sunday. He was been identified as 34-year-old Robert Hinn from Vaughan.

Police say they are looking for at least two suspect who fled the are in a dark-coloured SUV. The shooter is described as male who was wearing all dark clothing and a dark face mask.

No description of the other suspect has been released.

Investigators are calling the incident a targeted shooting and add there is no threat to public safety.

Any witnesses or people who may have dashcam footage of the area are being asked to contact police.