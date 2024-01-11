A sketch of Ed Broadbent, former longtime federal NDP leader who has died at age 87

A quick look at Ed Broadbent, former federal NDP leader who has died at age 87.

Born: March 21, 1936

Hometown: Oshawa, Ont.

Leader of the NDP: 1975 to 1989

Highlights: Under his leadership, the NDP increased its seat count in the House of Commons from 14 to 43.

Did you know? Broadbent faced off in televised debates with four different prime ministers: Pierre Trudeau, Joe Clark, John Turner and Brian Mulroney.

For the record: “However else we may differ on other political matters — and the differences are real and serious — on this issue there is no difference. On the commitment to overcoming child poverty, I believe there would be no difference about the goal.” — speaking in the House of Commons on Nov. 24, 1989.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press