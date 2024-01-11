Appeal by fired Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker in sex harassment case denied

FILE - Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker walk on on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Miami, Sept 18, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. An appeal by former Michigan State head coach Tucker of findings in a sexual harassment case that led to his firing has been denied. (AP Photo/Michael Reaves, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 6:13 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 6:27 pm.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An appeal by former Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker of findings in a sexual harassment case that led to his firing has been denied.

An attorney hired by the East Lansing school as an equity review officer said in a decision dated Wednesday that Tucker failed to provide information that proved error or bias.

Tucker told investigators that he had consensual phone sex with activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. Tracy is known for her work with college teams educating athletes about sexual violence and Michigan State had paid her $10,000 to share her story with the football team.

She filed a complaint with the school in 2022, saying Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call that April. Several months later, she filed a complaint with the school’s Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education.

Tracy’s allegations were made public by USA Today on Sept. 10, 2023.

Tucker was suspended in September and Michigan State fired him later that month. The school said it terminated Tucker after he subjected the institution to ridicule, breaching his contract and moral turpitude.

A resolution officer concluded in October that Tucker engaged in behavior that violated the school’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct and Title IX Policy by sexually harassing and sexually exploiting Tracy.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tracy thanked those who she says believed and supported her.

“It’s been a 13 month long nightmare,” Tracy wrote. “Tucker was found responsible for sexual harassment & exploitation and today his appeal was denied.”

Messages seeking comment were left Thursday with Tucker’s attorney, Jennifer Belveal, and agent, Neil Cornich.

Tucker was in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract. He was due to earn about $80 million remaining on the deal.

He began his coaching career with Nick Saban as a graduate assistant for the Spartans in 1997. He returned to the school with one of the biggest contracts in college sports after leading Colorado for one season and serving as an assistant coach at Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

Exclusive

1h ago

Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

2m ago

'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents
'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents

The noise is described as intolerable as constant loud jackhammering and other construction rackets are keeping residents in one Toronto midtown neighbourhood up at night with no immediate resolution on...

1h ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

2h ago

Top Stories

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

Exclusive

1h ago

Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

2m ago

'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents
'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents

The noise is described as intolerable as constant loud jackhammering and other construction rackets are keeping residents in one Toronto midtown neighbourhood up at night with no immediate resolution on...

1h ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close
EXCLUSIVE: 11 ServiceOntario locations set to close

CityNews has learned which ServiceOntario locations will be among the first to close. Richard Southern with why opposition leaders are crying foul over a deal to move the services inside nearby Staples stores.

1h ago

2:56
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue
Toronto Police Chief warns of potential arrests if bridge protests continue

Toronto's top cop says recent demonstrations on a bridge in midtown are creating concerns for the public. As Tina Yazdani explains, officers are not ruling out arrests should the demonstrations continue.

6h ago

2:56
Ontario craft brewers call for lower tax
Ontario craft brewers call for lower tax

As beer and wine will be sold in convenience stores, brewers are calling to speed up a review on Ontario alcohol taxes. Melissa Nakhavoly reports on how local breweries could be forced to close.

20h ago

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.
2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.
More Videos