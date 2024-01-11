B.C. man sentenced to five years in death of off-duty police officer

Abbotsford Police Const. Allan Young is shown in an undated handout photo. A B.C. man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of an off-duty Abbotsford police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Abbotsford Police Mandatory Credit

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 11, 2024 9:55 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 9:56 pm.

NELSON, B.C. — A B.C. man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of an off-duty Abbotsford police officer.

B.C. prosecutors say Alex Willness received 405 days’ credit for the time he spent in custody before being sentence, and was ordered to serve the remaining nearly four years in prison.

Fifty-five-year-old Const. Allan Young died several days after a July 2020 altercation while he was visiting Nelson, B.C.

Willness, who is from Castlegar, B.C., was charged about eight months later.

Young moved to Canada from Scotland in 1997 and spent four years with the Toronto Police Service before joining Abbotsford police in 2004.

A statement from the Abbotsford Police Department calls Young’s death “senseless and unnecessary” but adds that it is glad the prosecution resulted in the conviction.

“However, nothing will bring Const. Young back to his loving family or back to us at the AbbyPD,” the statement says.

“Const. Young and his family remain in our thoughts and our hearts.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

36m ago

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

Exclusive

4h ago

'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents
'Going through hell': Eglinton LRT construction noise a nuisance for frustrated Toronto residents

The noise is described as intolerable as constant loud jackhammering and other construction rackets are keeping residents in one Toronto midtown neighbourhood up at night with no immediate resolution on...

4h ago

Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront
Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto's Harbourfront

One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Toronto's Harbourfront on Thursday, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Queens Quay West...

55m ago

