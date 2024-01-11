US is investigating if Boeing made sure a part that blew off a jet was made to design standards

This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner blew out Jan. 5, shortly after the flight took off from Portland, forcing the plane to return to Portland International Airport. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)

By David Koenig, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 12:46 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 1:12 pm.

Federal officials are investigating whether Boeing failed to make sure a panel that blew off a jetliner in midflight last week was safe and manufactured to meet the design that regulators approved.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the investigation is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra exits when those doors are not required on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners.

The plug that blew off an Alaska Airlines Max 9 was found near Portland, Oregon, and will be be examined in a government laboratory.

“This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again,” the FAA said in a statement. “Boeing’s manufacturing practices need to comply with the high safety standards they’re legally accountable to meet.”

The FAA notified Boeing of the investigation in a letter dated Wednesday and asked it to respond within 10 business days.

The agency said Boeing’s response should include “the root cause of the encountered condition(s)” and steps the company is taking to prevent a recurrence.

The FAA has grounded Max 9 jets, including all 65 operated by Alaska and 79 used by United Airlines until Boeing can develop inspection guidelines and planes can be examined. Alaska has canceled all flights by Max 9s through Saturday.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said this week they have not been able to find four bolts that are used to help secure the 63-pound door plug. They are not sure whether the bolts were there before the plane took off.

Despite a hole in the side of the plane, pilots were able to return to Portland and make an emergency landing. No serious injuries were reported.

___

This first paragraph of this story has been rewritten to clarify that the FAA is investigating whether the manufacturing of the door panel met the approved design.

David Koenig, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

26m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

1h ago

Man arrested for abandoning puppies on road in Niagara Falls: police
Man arrested for abandoning puppies on road in Niagara Falls: police

A man is facing charges after he allegedly abandoned a group of puppies alongside a roadway in Niagara Falls. In a release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said they launched a joint investigation...

16m ago

Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures
Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends. Chief Myron Demkiw...

2h ago

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

26m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

1h ago

Man arrested for abandoning puppies on road in Niagara Falls: police
Man arrested for abandoning puppies on road in Niagara Falls: police

A man is facing charges after he allegedly abandoned a group of puppies alongside a roadway in Niagara Falls. In a release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said they launched a joint investigation...

16m ago

Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures
Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends. Chief Myron Demkiw...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

18h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

18h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

19h ago

2:47
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you

Torontonians are bracing for yet another big bill with property taxes headed for a double digit increase this year. Caryn Ceolin is hearing how the bump may affect your wallet, even if you’re a renter.

19h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

19h ago

More Videos