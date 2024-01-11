Meta offers Canadian Facebook users $51M to settle lawsuit in 4 provinces

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France on June 14, 2023. Malaysia's government said Friday, June 23, 2023, it will take legal action against Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, for failing to remove “undesirable” and harmful content from its social media platform. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 11, 2024 5:04 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 5:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Meta is offering $51 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in four Canadian provinces over the use of some users’ images in Facebook advertising.

The legal action filed by a B.C. woman claimed her image and those of others were used without their knowledge in Facebook’s “sponsored stories” advertising program which is no longer in operation.

MNP Ltd., the court-appointed administrator handling the proposed settlement, says in a statement the agreement needs to be approved by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in March, along with a process to determine class members’ share of the money.

The lawsuit was expanded outside of B.C. in 2019 to include residents of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Sponsored stories ran from January 2011 to May 2014, and if someone liked a product under the program, Facebook generated a news feed endorsement using their name and profile photo, but didn’t tell them their image was being used.

Lawyers estimate 4.3 million people who had their real name or photo used in a sponsored story could qualify as part of the Canadian settlement.

Anyone who wants object to the proposed settlement has until March 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

Exclusive

0m ago

Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

1h ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

4h ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

1h ago

