Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away after a car crashed into a pole in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue near Carlaw Avenue around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Police tell CityNews the vehicle struck a pole and took down a traffic light at the intersection. Three adult occupants, described as two males and a female all in black clothing, ran away after the crash.

No injuries have been reported since the occupants all left the scene. Police have seized the vehicle.

Images from the scene show a dark-colored SUV mounted on the sidewalk with a traffic light on the ground and debris scattered all around the roadway.

Eastbound Danforth is closed at Carlaw for the investigation and cleanup.