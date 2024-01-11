Emmys will have reunions, recreations of shows like ‘Lucy,’ ‘Martin,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Thrones’

This undated image released by HBO shows the cast of the series, "The Sopranos," from left, Tony Sirico, Steve Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore. The 75th Emmy Awards will include cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen iconic shows throughout television history, including "The Sopranos." (Anthony Neste/HBO via AP)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 11:31 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 11:42 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 75th Emmy Awards will be studded with cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout television history.

“All in the Family,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Game of Thrones,” “Martin” and many more series will get the special treatment at Monday night’s ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with many getting renditions of their sets, including the bar from “Cheers.”

“It was really about, how can we celebrate 75 years of television differently?” the show’s executive producer Jesse Collins told The Associated Press.

The first such scene will come within the 10 minutes of host Anthony Anderson’s Emmys opening, and the moments will be spread throughout the Fox telecast.

“The core of it,” said Dionne Harmon, another executive producer, “is really celebrating television and to honor the shows of yesterday while we honor the shows of today.”

Collins, Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay from Jesse Collins Entertainment are producing the Emmys for the first time, after previously putting on the Oscars, American Music Awards and BET Awards.

With the tribute segments they’re seeking to show decades of television in its full variety of styles, formats and periods.

From the Emmys’ earliest days in the 1950s will come “I Love Lucy;” from the 1960s, “The Carol Burnett Show,” whose title star recently won her seventh Emmy at age 90; from the 1970s, “All in the Family,” whose legendary creator, TV legend Norman Lear, died last month at 101.

“Cheers” will represent the ’80s. “Ally McBeal” and “Martin” will represent different sides of the ’90s. The television-game-changing “Sopranos” will show up from the early 2000s.

Shows still on the air — “Grey’s Anatomy” and “American Horror Story” — will also be represented.

Bits featuring “Saturday Night Live” and “The Arsenio Hall Show” will show up for variety and talk.

“We just tried to pick ones that we felt like we could successfully pay tribute to,” Collins said. “We have a pretty vast array of comedies and procedural dramas and talk shows, just trying to touch all the different areas.”

And the shows come from all four networks and HBO, a perennial Emmys juggernaut that this year has all three of the top nominated shows — “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus,” — and was home to the winningest drama of all time, which is also among the classic shows getting honored.

“We have a great ‘Game of Thrones’ moment,” Collins said.

Producers didn’t give specifics on who will be appearing, and said not to expect everyone from every show.

Reunions aren’t possible for all of them, of course. “I Love Lucy,” whose key cast members have all been dead for decades, will get a recreation by actors playing Lucy and Ethel.

Other shows have few left to reunite. “All in the Family” only has two surviving major cast members, Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers. The same is true of “The Carol Burnett Show,” with only Burnett and Vicki Lawrence still alive.

They also said not to expect a reunion of the cast of “Friends,” though the show will include some tribute to Matthew Perry, who died in October.

Emmy producers said they tried to take a different approach to each of the segments to make sure it doesn’t start to feel like a repetitive trope.

“We want to make sure people remain entertained and engaged so you never really know what you’re going to see, even with the reunions,” Rouzan-Clay told the AP.

While wrangling multiple actors from different eras is never easy, and synching schedules was a tangled thicket as everyone became available again with the end of the writers and actors strikes that pushed the show from September to January, Emmy organizers didn’t have to twist many arms to get people to take part.

“People are happy to be back and happy to celebrate,” Harmon said. “It is a monumental year. Everybody was really excited to come be a part of this.”

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

29m ago

Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures
Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends. Chief Myron Demkiw...

50m ago

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

3h ago

Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police
Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away after a car crashed into multiple poles in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

29m ago

Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures
Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends. Chief Myron Demkiw...

50m ago

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

3h ago

Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police
Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away after a car crashed into multiple poles in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

16h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

16h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

17h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

18h ago

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

21h ago

More Videos