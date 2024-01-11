First meeting of After School Satan Club at Tennessee elementary school draws protesters

Posted January 11, 2024

Last Updated January 11, 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) —

The first meeting of an After School Satan Club at a Tennessee elementary school drew protesters, but organizers said the children who attended had enjoyed the gathering.

Faith and education leaders denounced plans for the club at Chimneyrock Elementary in Cordova when it was announced last month, but said they would follow the law and allow the organization hosting the club to meet.

The launch of the club Wednesday drew dozens to protest outside the school, WMC-TV reported.

Charlotte Bergmann organized the protest and told the station the turnout was larger than she expected.

“What I want the school district to do is to obey the law,” Bergmann said. “And allow God to take care of this because this fight is not between the school and the satanic club. This fight is between God and the satanic club, and God’s going to bring it down.”

After the first meeting, The Satanic Temple told WMC that “the kiddos had a great time.”

A flyer about the club says The Satanic Temple is a nontheistic religion that views Satan “as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit.”

It says it does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology but offers activities that “emphasize a scientific, rationalistic, non-superstitious worldview.”

