Franz Welser-Möst to retire as Cleveland Orchestra music director in June 2027

By The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 2:07 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 2:12 pm.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franz Welser-Möst will retire as music director of the Cleveland Orchestra in June 2027, ending a 25-season tenure that will be the longest in the ensemble’s history.

The orchestra said in September that the 63-year-old had a cancerous tumor removed and he was canceling conducting performances from late October through the end of the year. At the time, the orchestra said he would undergo treatment between conducting engagements for 12 to 16 months.

Welser-Möst was to conduct the Orchestra at Severance Hall starting Thursday night and is to lead it on tour to New York’s Carnegie Hall on Jan. 20 and 21.

“I am immensely grateful for the extraordinary journey that I have had with the Cleveland Orchestra since I first came to Severance more than 30 years ago,” Welser-Möst said in a statement Thursday. “It is both a special and an emotional moment as I reflect on what we have accomplished together. But perhaps what matters most to me is the shared passion, the inspiring creativity, and the lasting friendships that I have had the privilege of building with our musicians, audiences, and fans around the world.”

Born in Austria, Welser-Möst was principal conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra from 1990-96, chief conductor of the Zurich Opera from 1995-2005 and its general music director from 2005-08. He was general music director of the Vienna State Opera from 2010-14.

Welser-Möst first conducted the Cleveland Orchestra in 1993 and became music director for the 2002-03 season following Christoph von Dohnányi’s 18-season tenure. Welser-Möst’s time leading Cleveland will surpass that of George Szell, the orchestra’s music director from 1946-70.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

1h ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

1h ago

Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers
Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131,...

14m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

54m ago

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

1h ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

1h ago

Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers
Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131,...

14m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

19h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

19h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

21h ago

2:47
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you

Torontonians are bracing for yet another big bill with property taxes headed for a double digit increase this year. Caryn Ceolin is hearing how the bump may affect your wallet, even if you’re a renter.

21h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

26m ago

More Videos