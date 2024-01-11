Germany ready to help de-escalate tensions in disputed South China Sea, its foreign minister says

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, gestures beside her Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo after talking to reporters at a hotel in Makati, Philippines on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By By Jim Gomez, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 6:44 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 7:12 am.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany’s top diplomat said Thursday that China’s actions in the South China Sea violate the rights of Asian coastal states like the Philippines and threaten freedom of navigation, but added that territorial disputes have to be resolved peacefully because “the world doesn’t need another crisis.”

Annalena Baerbock, who held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other top officials while visiting Manila, said Germany was ready to help de-escalate growing tensions and added that it was crucial to set up “mechanisms” to resolve the disputes peacefully and foster dialogue.

“There are truly rough winds blowing across the South China Sea and this is happening in the middle of one of the most dynamic economic regions of the world,” she told a news conference in Manila, speaking through an interpreter.

“It is now important to set up mechanisms to solve tensions together in a peaceful way,” she said without elaborating. “I think we all agree that the world doesn’t need another crisis. There are too many crises at once.”

In a symbolic gesture of Germany’s support for the Philippines, Baerbock visited the coast guard headquarters in Manila and boarded a patrol ship, where she briefly flew one of a number of surveillance drones that Germany donated to the Philippines.

Philippine coast guard officials said the drones would help the country defend its territorial interests in the South China Sea, enforce maritime laws and undertake search and rescue missions during accidents at sea.

Chinese officials did not immediately issue a reaction.

The decades-long territorial dispute escalated last year between Beijing and Manila, sparking fears it could degenerate into a major conflict that could involve the United States, a longtime treaty ally of the Philippines.

Chinese coast guard ships and accompanying vessels used military-grade laser and water cannons against Philippine coast guard and supply vessels and undertook dangerous maneuvers near disputed shoals, prompting the Philippines to file a large number of diplomatic protests against China, Philippine officials said.

The U.S. has repeatedly warned it is obligated to defend the Philippines if its forces, aircraft and ships come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea. China has warned the U.S. and its allies not to meddle with what it says is a purely Asian dispute and build up its forces in the region, warning of unspecified consequences.

China’s actions in the South China Sea, which have led to minor collisions with Philippine vessels, are of concern to Germany and other European countries, Baerbock said, “because such risky maneuvers violate rights and opportunities for economic development of your own country and other littoral states.”

Baerbock held the news conference with her Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo.

“They also put into question the freedom of navigation and international law, affecting all countries worldwide,” she said, adding that China’s claims “are not covered by international law.”

The German foreign minister, the first to visit the Philippines in about a decade to bolster ties, cited a 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed arbitration panel that invalidated China’s extensive territorial claims on historical grounds. China refused to participate in the arbitration, dismissed its ruling as a sham and continues to defy it.

Baerbock said the arbitration ruling was “crystal clear.”

___

Associated Press journalists Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila contributed to this report.

By Jim Gomez, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

10h ago

1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville
1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to Avenue Road and Davenport Road just...

7h ago

South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as a landmark case begins
South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as a landmark case begins

A continent away from the fighting between Israel and Hamas, South Africa told judges at the United Nations’ top court on Thursday that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and pleaded with the court...

1h ago

Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs

Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.  Documents obtained by...

51m ago

Top Stories

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

10h ago

1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville
1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to Avenue Road and Davenport Road just...

7h ago

South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as a landmark case begins
South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as a landmark case begins

A continent away from the fighting between Israel and Hamas, South Africa told judges at the United Nations’ top court on Thursday that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and pleaded with the court...

1h ago

Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs

Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.  Documents obtained by...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

11h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

13h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

13h ago

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

17h ago

2:17
Police release suspect photos in Durham murder case
Police release suspect photos in Durham murder case

Durham Regional Police are asking for help from the public help to find two suspects wanted in connection killing of a 30-year-old man who was shot in Oshawa last year. David Zura reports on the investigation.

17h ago

More Videos