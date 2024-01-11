Jamaica probes police killings of four people in 24 hours, including a teenage boy

By The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 9:36 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 9:42 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A government agency in Jamaica says it is investigating four fatal shootings by police officers in the span of 24 hours, including that of a 14-year-old boy.

The Independent Commission of Investigations says police killed three people on Tuesday and another on Wednesday, with authorities alleging all four victims opened fire on the officers under investigation for the shootings.

Two of the killings happened in the capital of Kingston, including that of a high school student and another of an unknown victim the commission is trying to identify, according to a statement the commission released Wednesday.

A 21-year-old man also was killed in the northern parish of St. Ann and a 34-year-old man wanted on charges including murder was killed in the northwest parish of St. James.

Police have killed a total of six people and wounded two others so far this year, according to the commission. It was created in 2010 to investigate complaints against Jamaica’s police, military and corrections officers.

Security forces on the island have long been accused of unlawful killings and using excessive force, with fatal shootings increasing since 2019. Few officers are charged.

Jamaica’s Constabulary Force has repeatedly dismissed the accusations, saying that officers routinely face heavily armed gangs in dangerous areas.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

2h ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

13h ago

Man stabbed in Rexdale apartment building
Man stabbed in Rexdale apartment building

A man has been taken to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Rexdale apartment building. Police were called to Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 5 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Investigators...

18m ago

Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says
Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

2h ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

13h ago

Man stabbed in Rexdale apartment building
Man stabbed in Rexdale apartment building

A man has been taken to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Rexdale apartment building. Police were called to Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 5 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Investigators...

18m ago

Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says
Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

15h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

14h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

16h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

16h ago

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

20h ago

More Videos