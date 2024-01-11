Maple Leafs confirm Justin Bieber will be part of NHL All-Star Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed that Canadian music star Justin Bieber, a longtime fan of the team, will be part of NHL All-Star Game festivities in a social-media post on Thursday.

Bieber is expected to be a celebrity captain of one of the teams, Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena. Auston Matthews is one of the captains — Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers also is a captain — and the Leafs star is featured in the video.

“Hey JB, looking forward to seeing you at the all-star weekend,” Matthews says in a video message to Bieber.

Matthews also says there is a present from the team for Bieber, who opens his garage to find a huge Carlton the Bear plush doll.

A player draft opens all-star festivities on Feb. 1.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, meanwhile, put out another post to Bieber requesting a shootout challenge at all-star weekend this week.

He first made the bet in 2020, saying he would dye his hair blonde if Bieber scores. Bieber responded he also wanted a $10,000 donation to a charity of his choice if he scored on one of 10 shootout attempts.

Binnington, a native of nearby Richmond Hill, Ont., is trying to get a spot in the All-Star Game through the fan vote.