Keanu Reeves to build on his BRZRKR comic book universe with debut novel

Keanu Reeves arrives for the Canadian premiere of "The Matrix Resurrections" at Toronto's Scotiabank Theatre on Thursday, December 16, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted January 11, 2024 3:52 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 3:56 pm.

Keanu Reeves has set down his guns and picked up a pen as co-author of his debut novel.

The “John Wick” action star announced he will expand the universe of his BRZRKR comic book series with “The Book of Elsewhere,” written with U.K. author China Miéville.

The novel builds on the story of Berzerker, a half-mortal, half-god character who’s on a quest to find the key to his mortality, and perhaps free himself from it.

“The Book of Elsewhere” will be released in hardcover, digital and audiobook formats on July 23 by Penguin Random House’s label Del Rey Books.

In a social media video, Reeves says he decided on a novel after considering ways to further explore the character he helped create with the 2021 comics.

Reeves intends to grow the BRZRKR series further by starring in a live-action film for Netflix and tying his name to an animated spinoff series at the streaming company as well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

