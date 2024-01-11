Maine man pleads guilty in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 2:24 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 2:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A Maine man pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder charges, admitting he tried to kill three New York Police Department officers when he attacked them with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve a year ago.

Trevor Bickford, 20, of Wells, Maine, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court to three attempted murder charges and three charges of assaulting U.S. employees or officers. Together, the charges carry a potential penalty of up to 120 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for April 11.

“On Dec. 31, 2022, I attempted to kill three NYPD officers with a knife while they were working in Manhattan,” Bickford said after he was asked to describe his crimes. “I know what I did was wrong and I’m sorry.”

Authorities have said the officers were injured when they were attacked by Bickford on the edge of the high-security zone where revelers were screened before entering the blocks around Times Square. The attack occurred about two hours before the new year began.

Bickford shouted “Allahu akbar” — the Arabic phrase for God is great — before striking the officers in the head with the machete and trying to grab an officer’s gun, authorities said. One officer suffered a fractured skull.

All three officers were injured in the attack. Bickford was shot in the shoulder by police and taken to a hospital. Authorities say he had studied radical Islamic ideology and decided to wage jihad against U.S. officials.

During the plea proceeding, Judge P. Kevin Castel questioned Bickford, who confirmed that it was true that he was pleading guilty without any kind of agreement with prosecutors.

At the outset of the hearing, Bickford said he was taking three medications for treatment of schizoaffective disorder.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Kushner told the judge that evidence in the case included the foot-long (30-centimeter) machete as well as post-arrest statements in which Bickford left “no doubt” that he attacked the officers because they were military-age men.

The officers, she said, were part of a joint task force of city and federal officers assigned to protect the city on New Year’s Eve.

She said Bickford had intended to kill “as many as possible” of the men in uniform that he came across.

Kushner said he had intended to die a martyr in the attack and believed it was unsuccessful because nobody died.

The prosecutor said Bickford had originally intended to go overseas and fight alongside terrorists there but eventually decided to carry out an attack in the United States instead. She said he told investigators that he had walked around Times Square before the attack, “trying to figure out the right time to kill.”

After the plea, Bickford was returned to a federal facility, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He still faces state charges in connection with the attack.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

59m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

1h ago

Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers
Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131,...

12m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

52m ago

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

59m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

1h ago

Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers
Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131,...

12m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

19h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

19h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

21h ago

2:47
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you

Torontonians are bracing for yet another big bill with property taxes headed for a double digit increase this year. Caryn Ceolin is hearing how the bump may affect your wallet, even if you’re a renter.

21h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

24m ago

More Videos