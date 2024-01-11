Man stabbed in Rexdale apartment building

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser.
File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. (CITYNEWS/David Misener)

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 11, 2024 8:43 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 9:54 am.

A man has been taken to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Rexdale apartment building.

Police were called to Albion Road and Kipling Avenue just after 5 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say the man was found with multiple stab wounds in a common area of apartment building and the victim stated that the stabbing had happened hours prior.

He was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and no suspect details have been released.

