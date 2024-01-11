Montreal man ordered to appear on charge of inciting hatred: RCMP probe

MONTREAL — The RCMP say a Montreal man is facing a charge of inciting hatred in connection with antisemitic comments posted to social media.

Police say Houssem Hammami, 37, of Montreal will appear at the city’s courthouse at the end of the month.

The RCMP said today on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that the suspect’s alleged social media comments were “violent.”

The charging document for the case says the comments were posted between Oct. 14 and Nov. 1 of last year and were directed toward an unidentified group.

The RCMP’s Quebec branch did not respond to a request seeking additional information about the case.

Hammami’s court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press