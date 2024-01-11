Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 11, 2024 5:28 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,918.40, down 71.02 points):

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 57 cents, or 14.11 per cent, to $3.47 on 12.4 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $9.45 on 12.0 million shares. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.10, or 1.34 per cent, to $80.80 on 11.5 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 16 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $28.77 on 6.3 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 77 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $87.12 on 5.8 million shares. 

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Down $1.02, or 1.62 per cent, to $62.05 on 5.1 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 19 cents, or 0.97 per cent, to $19.43. Air Canada is appealing a decision by the country’s transport regulator that seeks to boost accessibility for travellers living with a disability. The move at the Federal Court of Appeal aims to overturn orders from the Canadian Transportation Agency requiring the airline to accommodate passengers whose power wheelchairs don’t fit through the cargo door of a scheduled plane. Air Canada says it has accepted most of the ruling’s orders to remove barriers but challenged the obligation to change aircraft on short notice for smaller routes.

Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ). Retail. Up $5.55, or 20.98 per cent, to $32.01. Aritzia Inc.’s stock rose almost 21 per cent on Thursday as the market responded to the company’s latest earnings and several analysts upgraded their rating on the company. The spike came on the heels of Aritzia’s latest financial results, which showed the company’s net income dropped by 39 per cent to $43.1 million. The company says the quarter was impacted by higher markdowns it rolled out to optimize its inventory levels and pre-opening lease amortization costs it incurred for a number of new flagship boutiques.

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX:SLS). Up 21 cents, or 5.25 per cent, to $4.21. A Chinese company has signed a deal to invest $130 million in Solaris Resources Inc. that it plans to use to fund the development of its Warintza copper project in Ecuador. Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. will own about a 15 per cent stake in Solaris once the private placement of nearly 28.5 million shares at a price of $4.55 per share closes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024. 

Top Stories

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

Exclusive

4m ago

Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

1h ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

4h ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

1h ago

