Pakistan says the IMF executive board approved release of $700 million of $3B bailout

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 2:09 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 2:13 pm.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved Thursday the release of $700 million of a $3 billion bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan, the finance ministry said.

The bailout is meant to enable Pakistan to emerge from one of the worst economic crises in its history.

In a statement, the ministry said the IMF executive board approved the release of the $700 million installment after a first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program.

The release of the $700 million by the IMF will bring the total disbursements under the bailout to $1.9 billion so far.

Pakistan has been facing one of the worst economic crises in its history since 2022, when climate-induced flooding killed 1,739 people and caused $30 billion in losses to its economy. The situation was worsened last year when Pakistan went to the verge of defaulting on its foreign debt repayments because of a delay in the release of a key installment from the IMF bailout.

In June 2023, the IMF approved the $3 billion loan to Pakistan after the country agreed to slash subsidies and raise taxes to comply with the bailout term. The loan had been on hold since December 2022.

The latest development comes ahead of next month’s parliamentary elections. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is running day-to-day affairs of the government.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

59m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

1h ago

Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers
Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131,...

12m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

52m ago

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

59m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

1h ago

Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers
Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131,...

12m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

19h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

19h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

21h ago

2:47
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you

Torontonians are bracing for yet another big bill with property taxes headed for a double digit increase this year. Caryn Ceolin is hearing how the bump may affect your wallet, even if you’re a renter.

21h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

24m ago

More Videos