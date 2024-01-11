Pennsylvania police officer shot, suspect injured during confrontation

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A police officer in Pennsylvania was shot and wounded early Thursday during an apparent confrontation with at least one other person, authorities said.

Scranton police said the shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. and also left a suspect injured, but they did not disclose further details or release the officer’s name or condition. The officer was being treated at a hospital, while further information about the suspect was not released.

No other injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania state police were assisting Scranton police with the investigation, and the two agencies planned to a hold a news conference later Thursday to provide more information.

The Associated Press