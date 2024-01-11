Poland’s opposition, frustrated over loss of power, calls protest against new pro-EU government

Poland's President Andrzej Duda gives a statement to the media in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Jan. 10, 2024, after the arrest of two politicians convicted of abuse of power who had taken refuge for hours in the presidential palace. Two convicted politicians who took refuge for hours in Poland's presidential palace have been arrested by police. Their arrests Tuesday were a dramatic escalation of a standoff between the new and previous governments. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 4:28 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 4:42 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing opposition, frustrated over its recent loss of power, urged its supporters to protest Thursday against moves by the new pro-European Union government to take control of state broadcasters and the state news agency.

The Law and Justice party, which governed for eight years before losing October’s parliamentary elections, called for a protest by “Free Poles” outside parliament. It portrayed the protest as a defense of democracy and free media, although during its time in power it was criticized for curbing media freedom.

It was unclear what the response would be, but emotions have been riding high over an escalating standoff between the current and the previous government.

The protest was called for the same day that a controversial chamber of the Supreme Court, still controlled by Law and Justice, was to rule on the validity of the election. The election had a record nationwide turnout of over 74% and gave power to a coalition of parties opposed to Law and Justice.

The new government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk is set on reversing some policies of its populist predecessor, including ones that brought conflict with the EU, such as changes that put Poland’s justice system under political control.

In one of its first steps, Tusk’s government has moved to take control of the state television, radio and news agency PAP, which Law and Justice turned into tools of aggressive propaganda against its critics and against Tusk personally.

Leaders of the former government maintain that Tusk’s moves were illegal and have staged occupations of the media premises, saying they are defending free media and democratic norms. Commentators say Law and Justice wants to keep control of the nationwide broadcasters ahead of local administration elections this spring.

Law and Justice members, as well as their ally, President Andrzej Duda, also are protesting the arrest Tuesday of two prominent figures in the former government who were convicted by a Warsaw court of abuse of power. The party called the arrests politically motivated.

While in power, Law and Justice was repeatedly accused by law experts of violating Poland’s legal order and the rule of law.

The Associated Press

