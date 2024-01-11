Politicians have ‘no role’ in police decisions: Freeland on Rebel News arrest

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Freeland says politicians have no say in the operational decisions made by police — and that is why she has nothing more to say about the arrest of a Rebel News personality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 11, 2024 2:39 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 2:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says politicians have no say in the operational decisions made by police — and that is why she has nothing more to say about the arrest of a Rebel News personality.

David Menzies, a commentator for the online site, was arrested Monday by an RCMP officer providing security for Freeland while he was trying to ask the minister questions outside an event in Richmond Hill, Ont.

A Rebel News video shows Menzies being told he was arrested for assault because he pushed into an officer. Menzies replies that the officer was the one who bumped into him.

Menzies, who has previously been arrested at political events featuring Conservative politicians, says in an interview that he believes he was arrested because the Liberals do not like his outlet or its questions.

Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister, says Canada is a democracy and police make operational decisions within their jurisdictions.

York Regional Police says Menzies was released unconditionally after it was determined there was no credible security threat and the RCMP says it is “looking into the incident” and the actions of everyone involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

56m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

1h ago

Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers
Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131,...

9m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

49m ago

Top Stories

9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York
9 workers treated for chemical exposure at construction site in North York

Nine workers have been treated for chemical exposure after an incident at a high-rise construction site in North York. Toronto Fire was called to the incident at Esther Shiner Boulevard, just south...

56m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

1h ago

Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers
Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131,...

9m ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

19h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

19h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

20h ago

2:47
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you

Torontonians are bracing for yet another big bill with property taxes headed for a double digit increase this year. Caryn Ceolin is hearing how the bump may affect your wallet, even if you’re a renter.

21h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

21m ago

More Videos