Quebec Gémeaux screen awards to revive separate acting categories for men and women

The trophy from the Gala Gemeaux awards ceremony is shown in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Canada's top award for French-language television and digital media is bringing back separate divisions for male and female actors one year after introducing gender-neutral categories.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Allen McInnis

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 11, 2024 3:14 pm.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 3:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Canada’s top award for French-language television is bringing back separate divisions for male and female actors, one year after introducing gender-neutral categories.

The Gémeaux awards abolished gendered categories for their 2023 edition, presenting single prizes for performances in leading and supporting roles.

The Quebec section of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says in a news release it decided to revive separate male and female Gémeaux awards following an expert review of its categories and consultations with its members and other industry stakeholders.

The academy adds that it revises awards rules and categories every year in an attempt to reflect the current television and digital media landscape.

The total number of Gémeaux awards will increase to 109 from 91 for its 2024 edition.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television’s other awards program, the Canadian Screen Awards, is maintaining gender-neutral categories this year after introducing them in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

26m ago

Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

0m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

2h ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

2h ago

Top Stories

11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks
11 ServiceOntario locations to close as Staples gets sole-sourced deal for kiosks

At least 11 ServiceOntario locations in southern Ontario are being closed and replaced with kiosks inside some Staples Canada stores. CityNews has learned among the locations closing are centres in...

26m ago

Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend
Winter storm watch issued across GTA with potential for widespread snow this weekend

Winter storm watches are popping up across most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with the threat of a major snow event this weekend. Halton-Peel (Caledon), parts of York-Durham, Waterloo-Wellington,...

0m ago

12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police
12-year-old stabbed employee while trying to rob east-end store: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone while trying to rob a store in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue around...

2h ago

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

21h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

21h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

22h ago

2:47
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you
How Toronto’s property tax hike may affect you

Torontonians are bracing for yet another big bill with property taxes headed for a double digit increase this year. Caryn Ceolin is hearing how the bump may affect your wallet, even if you’re a renter.

22h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

1h ago

More Videos