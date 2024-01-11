Quebec Gémeaux screen awards to revive separate acting categories for men and women

MONTREAL — Canada’s top award for French-language television is bringing back separate divisions for male and female actors, one year after introducing gender-neutral categories.

The Gémeaux awards abolished gendered categories for their 2023 edition, presenting single prizes for performances in leading and supporting roles.

The Quebec section of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says in a news release it decided to revive separate male and female Gémeaux awards following an expert review of its categories and consultations with its members and other industry stakeholders.

The academy adds that it revises awards rules and categories every year in an attempt to reflect the current television and digital media landscape.

The total number of Gémeaux awards will increase to 109 from 91 for its 2024 edition.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television’s other awards program, the Canadian Screen Awards, is maintaining gender-neutral categories this year after introducing them in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

