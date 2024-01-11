Raptors’ Rajakovic fined $25K for comments about officials after loss to Lakers

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Raptors lost by a single point, 132-131, but the Lakers had a 36-13 edge in free throw opportunities.

After the game, Rajakovic made his displeasure with the officiating known, especially upset with the imbalance of calls in the fourth quarter when the Lakers held a 23-2 foul differential, the largest discrepancy in a quarter all season.

“What happened tonight was completely B.S. Shame for the refs,” Rajakovic said. “To allow 23 free throws for them and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter… how to play the game? I understand respect for all-stars but we have all-stars too.”

“How’s it possible Scottie Barnes, who is an all-star calibre player in this league, he goes every single time to the rim with force and trying to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls and he gets two free throws for the whole game?” Rajakovic continued.

“How’s that possible? How you’re gonna explain it to me? They have to win tonight? If that’s if that’s the case, just let us know so we don’t show up for the game. Just give them a win.”

Rajakovic would add that he remains frustrated with the way the officials have not called fouls in favour of Barnes all season.

“This is not happening for the first time for us. Scottie Barnes is going to be an all-star, he is going to be the face of this league,” Rajakovic explained. “What’s happening over here during the whole season, I have been holding it back. It’s complete crap.”