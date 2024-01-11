Renewables grew rapidly in 2023, but must grow faster still to meet climate change target, IEA says

FILE - Solar panels are mounted on the roofs of apartment buildings in Bottrop, Germany, June 26, 2023. The world's renewable energy grew at its fastest rate in the past 25 years in 2023, the International Energy Agency reported Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sibi Arasu, The Associated Press

Posted January 11, 2024 1:32 am.

Last Updated January 11, 2024 1:42 am.

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The world’s renewable energy grew at its fastest rate in the past 25 years in 2023, the International Energy Agency reported Thursday in its first assessment since nations agreed in December on ambitious new targets to slow dangerous climate change.

The Paris-based agency said rapid growth of solar in China was the main driver as the world added nearly 510 gigawatts — enough to power nearly 51 million homes for a year — with Europe, the United States and Brazil also seeing record growth.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said renewable energy is on course to increase by 2 1/2 times by 2030. That would fall short of the tripling that nations agreed on at last month’s annual United Nations climate talks in Dubai, but Birol said the goal is reachable. Increasing funds for clean energy in developing countries is the biggest challenge to getting to 11,000 gigawatts from the nearly 3,400 gigawatts of 2022, he said.

“Success in meeting the tripling goal will hinge on this,” he said.

Countries set a goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) at the 2015 Paris climate talks to avert the worst consequences of climate change. Earth is just below that limit, with scientists this week reporting 2023 was the hottest year on record and projecting that January will be so warm that a 12-month period will exceed the 1.5-degree threshold for the first time.

For the first time in nearly three decades of such talks, the final agreement in Dubai mentioned fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — as the cause of climate change and said the world needs to be “transitioning away” from them. But it didn’t set any concrete requirements to do so.

The report forecasts that solar power and onshore wind energy deployment through 2028 is expected to more than double in the United States, the European Union, India and Brazil, compared with the last five years. The IEA expects 3,700 gigawatts of clean energy capacity to be added by 2028 across 130 countries, with solar and wind energy accounting for almost all of it.

China, already the global leader in renewable energy, will likely account for 60% of the new clean energy capacity that will become operational by 2028.

IEA researchers found that prices for solar components in 2023 declined by almost 50% year-on-year. They predict that cost reductions and fast deployment will continue in 2024 as manufacturing exceeds demand.

But IEA found that wind energy is facing more challenges, especially outside China, which has the world’s largest wind energy capacity. The agency cited issues including supply chain disruptions, higher costs and red tape preventing faster installations.

The report finds that the key challenges to clean energy growth in developed countries are policy uncertainties, fragile economic environments and insufficient investment in electricity transmission grids to accommodate greater shares of renewables.

The key challenges in developing countries are access to finance for installing renewable energy and the lack of strong governance and regulatory frameworks that would reduce risks and attract investments in clean energy.

Tripling by 2030 will also depend on countries speeding up permitting and building out transmission and storage infrastructure, said Sean Rai-Roche, a policy advisor at climate think tank E3G who has long tracked developments in clean energy.

“Governments and businesses need to act now to protect the planet for future generations,” Rai-Roche said. “We cannot afford to wait — action later is too late.” ___

Follow Sibi Arasu on X at @sibi123

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Sibi Arasu, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

4h ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

5h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

8h ago

1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville
1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to Avenue Road and Davenport Road just...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

4h ago

Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police
Man asked women to use translator app before sexually assaulting them: Toronto police

A man believed to be behind multiple sexual assaults in Etobicoke allegedly asked the female victims if they could use a translator app before committing the indecent acts, Toronto police said. Authorities...

5h ago

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

8h ago

1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville
1 critically injured in stabbing near Yorkville

One person has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to Avenue Road and Davenport Road just...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

7h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

8h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

8h ago

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

12h ago

2:17
Police release suspect photos in Durham murder case
Police release suspect photos in Durham murder case

Durham Regional Police are asking for help from the public help to find two suspects wanted in connection killing of a 30-year-old man who was shot in Oshawa last year. David Zura reports on the investigation.

12h ago

More Videos